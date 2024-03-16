NewsVideos
Delhi Liquor Scam update: ED brings Kavita to Delhi in liquor scam case

|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Delhi Liquor Scam: Big news is coming in the liquor scam case. ED had yesterday arrested Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha from Hyderabad. Today ED will present him in the court. Let us tell you that ED had arrested Kavita yesterday and brought her to Delhi. During the arrest, BRS working president K Kavita had a heated argument with the police.

