videoDetails

Delhi Mayor Election: Shaili Oberoi became the mayor of Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Mayor Election:Before the Delhi MCD Mayor election, BJP's Mayor candidate Shikha Rai and Deputy Mayor candidate Seema Pandey withdrew their names from the election process, after which Aam Aadmi Party's Mayor candidate Dr Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor candidate Aale Mohammad Iqbal were elected unopposed.