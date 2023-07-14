trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635402
Delhi Minister Atishi Claims That BJP Is Politicizing The Delhi Floods

|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Slamming Information & Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur over his “Sheesh Mahal” statement on Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi PWD Minister, Atishi said water in Delhi is not filled due to rains but due to water which was being released from Hathnikund Barrage
