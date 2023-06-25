NewsVideos
DELHI NCR Rain: Meteorological Department alert regarding rain in Delhi NCR – forecast of heavy rain today-tomorrow

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Weather Update: Due to the rain since last night in Delhi-NCR, the weather has become pleasant on Sunday morning, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding the rain in Delhi NCR, due to which Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab and East Rajasthan Heavy rain is forecast. Due to this, there is a yellow alert for June 26-26.

