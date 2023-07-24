trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639646
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna water rises

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Yamuna is flowing one meter above the danger mark in Delhi. The water level reached 206.35 metres. There are chances of rain in Delhi-NCR today. After the water level of Hindon increased, 200 people were shifted to a safer place in Noida.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Scientific survey of Gyanvapi campus today
play icon6:57
Scientific survey of Gyanvapi campus today
Record number of devotees arrived on Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:32
Record number of devotees arrived on Amarnath Yatra
Indian woman Anju reaches Pakistan
play icon4:50
Indian woman Anju reaches Pakistan
ASI survey will start at Gyanvapi from 7 am tomorrow
play icon8:11
ASI survey will start at Gyanvapi from 7 am tomorrow
On the Manipur incident...'Neha Rathore' of 'Ka Ba' LIVE on Zee News
play icon26:8
On the Manipur incident...'Neha Rathore' of 'Ka Ba' LIVE on Zee News
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Scientific survey of Gyanvapi campus today
play icon6:57
Scientific survey of Gyanvapi campus today
Record number of devotees arrived on Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:32
Record number of devotees arrived on Amarnath Yatra
Indian woman Anju reaches Pakistan
play icon4:50
Indian woman Anju reaches Pakistan
ASI survey will start at Gyanvapi from 7 am tomorrow
play icon8:11
ASI survey will start at Gyanvapi from 7 am tomorrow
On the Manipur incident...'Neha Rathore' of 'Ka Ba' LIVE on Zee News
play icon26:8
On the Manipur incident...'Neha Rathore' of 'Ka Ba' LIVE on Zee News
Yamuna,Delhi flood,Delhi Flood Update,Yamuna flood,Yamuna Flood news,Zee News,Delhi Flood news,Yamuna Flood news,Breaking News,delhi flood news live,new delhi flooding news,india flood news,New Delhi news,new delhi flooding,delhi ncr rain news,delhi ncr rain live news,India Floods,india flooding,Floods,delhi rain live,delhi waterlogging today,delhi rains live,delhi rain today,Yamuna floods,delhi ncr rain live,delhi ncr rains live,yamuna flooding,