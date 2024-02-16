trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721854
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Paint Factory Fire Tragedy: 11 Lives Lost, 4 Injured, Ongoing Search for Survivors

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
A heartbreaking incident unfolded as a fire erupted at a paint factory in Alipur, Delhi, resulting in the tragic loss of 11 lives And 4 injured.The Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, has reported that two more individuals are likely trapped. The search operation is currently underway, with rescue teams striving to locate and aid any remaining survivors.

All Videos

FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
Play Icon03:25
FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue
Play Icon00:55
Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
Play Icon00:40
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh
Play Icon06:28
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:03
Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Trending Videos

FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
play icon3:25
FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue
play icon0:55
Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
play icon0:40
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh
play icon6:28
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:3
Watch TOP 25 News of the day