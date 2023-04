videoDetails

Delhi Police arrests Gangster Deepak Boxer from Mexico

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Deepak Boxer Arrested: Delhi Police has got a huge success. The absconding top gangster Deepak Boxer has been taken into custody by the police from near Mexico. This arrest has been done with the help of FBI. Know in detail who is Deepak Boxer in this report.