Delhi Police can recreate the crime scene in the Parliament burglary case

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Security breach in Lok Sabha: A big update is coming in the matter of breach in security of Parliament that Delhi has started investigating the matter. Delhi Police can go to the spot and recreate the crime scene. before this. Mahesh, an accused in the Parliament burglary case, has surrendered before Delhi Police. Mahesh has surrendered in the police station along with accused Lalit Jha. Mahesh was also involved in the conspiracy of the Parliament burglary case. Accused Mahesh had talked to the second accused Neelam on phone.

Security Breach in Lok Sabha: 'China connection' exposed in Parliament attack
Security Breach in Lok Sabha: 'China connection' exposed in Parliament attack
Delhi Police achieves huge success in Parliament Security Breach Case
Delhi Police achieves huge success in Parliament Security Breach Case
Uttarakhand receives heavy snowfall, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
Uttarakhand receives heavy snowfall, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
PM Modi-Amit Shah will attend oath ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma
PM Modi-Amit Shah will attend oath ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma
Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi
Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi

