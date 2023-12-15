trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699157
Delhi Police gets remand of 4 accused in Parliament Security Breach Case

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: Lalit Jha, the fifth accused in the Parliament security breach case, has also been arrested. The arrest took place last night at Delhi's Kartavya Path. As per latest reports, he will appear before court today. The remaining accused were sent on remand for 7 days.

