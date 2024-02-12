trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720427
Delhi Police is on alert regarding farmers' march to Delhi

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 07:45 AM IST
Farmer organizations are going to march to Delhi tomorrow with their demands. Delhi Police is on alert regarding this. The border has been sealed. Section 144 has been imposed on Singhu and Auchandi border.

