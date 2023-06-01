NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Police makes big statement over Sahil's Interrogation in Sakshi Murder Case

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Delhi Police is continuously investigating murder case of a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. In this connection, the police is interrogating the accused Sahil. Police says that 'Sahil is changing his statement again and again'. Along with this, police has made a big claim that they will recover the weapon soon.

All Videos

BSF kills LOC intruder as he tries to enter Indian border
3:51
BSF kills LOC intruder as he tries to enter Indian border
Delhi Murder Case accused to appear in Court today, police may demand to increase remand
4:38
Delhi Murder Case accused to appear in Court today, police may demand to increase remand
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement in Stanford University over Indian Democracy
7:6
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement in Stanford University over Indian Democracy
Kedarnath Dham witness rain with light snowfall
5:54
Kedarnath Dham witness rain with light snowfall
Rahul Gandhi raises questions on Indian Democracy during his address at California
3:58
Rahul Gandhi raises questions on Indian Democracy during his address at California

Trending Videos

3:51
BSF kills LOC intruder as he tries to enter Indian border
4:38
Delhi Murder Case accused to appear in Court today, police may demand to increase remand
7:6
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement in Stanford University over Indian Democracy
5:54
Kedarnath Dham witness rain with light snowfall
3:58
Rahul Gandhi raises questions on Indian Democracy during his address at California
delhi sakshi case live updates,sahil sakshi case,Sahil,sakshi case,shahbad dairy girl sakshi,Sakshi,delhi sakshi case,shahbad dairy delhi news,Shahbad Dairy area,hindu girl case,Delhi case,Delhi News,shahbad dairy news,Shahbad Dairy,Boyfriend,Delhi Police,Delhi girl,delhi shahbad dairy girl case,shahbad dairy delhi,delhi shahbad dairy news,delhi shahbad dairy,delhi news hindi,delhi sakshi,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,sahil interrogation,