Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: 7-Day Remand: A major case of security lapse has come to light during the winter session of Parliament. All four accused were produced in Patiala House Court in the security lapse case in Parliament. Delhi Police got 7 days remand of the accused.

