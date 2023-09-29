trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668689
Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal said on the decreasing pollution in Delhi - It has reduced by 30 percent in Delhi.

Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Delhi pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement has come on the decreasing pollution in Delhi, Kejriwal said that it has reduced by 30 percent in Delhi. He said that pollution has reduced due to electronic buses in Delhi. Earlier there were two thermal plants in Delhi which have now been closed, while 13 hotspots of Delhi pollution have been identified
