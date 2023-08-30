trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655500
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
G20 Summit 2023: Section 144 has been imposed in the city in view of the G-20 Summit program in Delhi. With this, for the next 15 days in Delhi, more than 5 people will not be able to gather at one place without permission. This program is to be held in the city from 8 to 10 September. Presidents of more than 20 countries including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia will be present in this summit.
