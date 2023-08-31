trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656021
Delhi preps up for G20 Summit, Know full details

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Delhi G20 Summit 2023: To ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of major G20 events, the Delhi government has announced a three-day lockdown in Delhi. The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days - September 9-10 - at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Center at Pragati Maidan. India assumed the chairmanship of the G20 on 1 December last year. While the Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital, the government has also announced closure of commercial establishments.
Watch visuals of destruction from America's Florida
Watch visuals of destruction from America's Florida
Article 370: When will elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir?
Article 370: When will elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir?
China scared of PM Modi before G20 Summit
China scared of PM Modi before G20 Summit
Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners

Watch visuals of destruction from America's Florida
Watch visuals of destruction from America's Florida
Article 370: When will elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir?
Article 370: When will elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir?
China scared of PM Modi before G20 Summit
China scared of PM Modi before G20 Summit
Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
