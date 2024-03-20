Advertisement
Delhi Ranked 'Most Polluted' Capital City In the World

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Watch: According to a Swiss report, Delhi has been labeled as the world's 'most polluted' capital city. The alarming findings underscore the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the city's air quality crisis and safeguard public health.

