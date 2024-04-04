Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold massive rally in Mathura today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Several important leaders including PM Modi will hold massive rallies over Lok Sabha elections today. Amid this, CM Yogi will hold a public meeting in Mathura. Know about the complete program in detail.

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's death Judicial investigation intensifies
Play Icon00:50
Mukhtar Ansari's death Judicial investigation intensifies
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Bengal today
Play Icon10:31
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Bengal today
Viral Video: Conflict Between School Principal And Guardian Over Student Abuse In Bhadohi, UP
Play Icon00:50
Viral Video: Conflict Between School Principal And Guardian Over Student Abuse In Bhadohi, UP
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on expulsion from Congress
Play Icon06:49
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on expulsion from Congress
Congress' Charan Das makes controversial statement on Prime Minister Modi
Play Icon01:22
Congress' Charan Das makes controversial statement on Prime Minister Modi

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's death Judicial investigation intensifies
play icon0:50
Mukhtar Ansari's death Judicial investigation intensifies
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Bengal today
play icon10:31
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Bengal today
Viral Video: Conflict Between School Principal And Guardian Over Student Abuse In Bhadohi, UP
play icon0:50
Viral Video: Conflict Between School Principal And Guardian Over Student Abuse In Bhadohi, UP
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on expulsion from Congress
play icon6:49
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on expulsion from Congress
Congress' Charan Das makes controversial statement on Prime Minister Modi
play icon1:22
Congress' Charan Das makes controversial statement on Prime Minister Modi