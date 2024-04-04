Advertisement
Kusha Kapila's Heartwarming Gesture: Making A Little Girl's Day

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
s Kusha Kapila intervenes when a guard initially prevents a little girl from taking pictures with her. With a gentle plea of "Aise mat karo yaar" ("Don't do this, buddy"), Kusha melts hearts with her compassion. Later, she graciously poses with the girl, spreading smiles and warmth all around. This heartwarming act reminds us of the power of kindness and empathy in making someone's day brighter.

Shilpa Shetty and Her Sister Squad Shine In Iconic Song Performance
Play Icon00:50
Shilpa Shetty and Her Sister Squad Shine In Iconic Song Performance
Viral Video: Slice Of Cake Perfectly Lands On Girl's Spoon, Delighting The Internet
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Slice Of Cake Perfectly Lands On Girl's Spoon, Delighting The Internet
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold massive rally in Mathura today
Play Icon01:29
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold massive rally in Mathura today
Mukhtar Ansari's death Judicial investigation intensifies
Play Icon00:50
Mukhtar Ansari's death Judicial investigation intensifies
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Bengal today
Play Icon10:31
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Bengal today

