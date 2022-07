Delhi reports its first case of monkeypox| Zee English News| Health

A 31-year-old guy with no history of overseas travel was diagnosed with monkeypox in Delhi today. The previous three cases of monkeypox in India were reported from Kerala.

Jul 24, 2022

