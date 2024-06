videoDetails

Delhi Traffic police issues advisory amid heavy downpour and waterlogging

| Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Heavy Rain in NCR Delhi: It is raining heavily in the capital Delhi. Temperature dropped after the rain. People got relief from the scorching heat. At the same time, due to heavy rain, people are facing heavy traffic jam since morning. Delhi- Instructions from Traffic Police. Instructions for Dhaula Kuan-Narayana route. Leave the house only if there is important work - Police.