trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649578
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Yamuna water level crosses danger mark again

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Delhi Floods 2023: In the last two days, there has been torrential rains in the upper reaches of the Yamuna. After this, the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi has crossed the warning mark of 205.03 metres. According to the website of the Central Water Commission, the water level at the old railway bridge rose from 203.48 meters at 3 pm on Monday to 204.94 meters at 6 pm on Tuesday. The flow at Hathinikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district was recorded at 30,153 cusecs, which is considered moderate during the monsoon season

All Videos

Atal Bihari 5th Death Anniversary: ​​PM Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
play icon6:6
Atal Bihari 5th Death Anniversary: ​​PM Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Sun is entering your zodiac sign?
play icon5:54
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Sun is entering your zodiac sign?
PM Modi gives tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 5th Death Anniversary
play icon4:14
PM Modi gives tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 5th Death Anniversary
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
TOP 100: Big news of the morning
play icon12:55
TOP 100: Big news of the morning

Trending Videos

Atal Bihari 5th Death Anniversary: ​​PM Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
play icon6:6
Atal Bihari 5th Death Anniversary: ​​PM Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Sun is entering your zodiac sign?
play icon5:54
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Sun is entering your zodiac sign?
PM Modi gives tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 5th Death Anniversary
play icon4:14
PM Modi gives tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 5th Death Anniversary
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
TOP 100: Big news of the morning
play icon12:55
TOP 100: Big news of the morning
delhi floods 2023,Yamuna water level,Yamuna river water level,yamuna water level today,delhi yamuna water level,yamuna water level delhi,yamuna water level rises,delhi on high alert after yamuna water level rises,water level in Yamuna,Yamuna river,yamuna river water level today,Yamuna water level crosses danger mark,yamuna river in delhi today,Yamuna flood,yamuna flood in delhi,yamuna flood delhi,yamuna river flood,yamuna river delhi,delhi yamuna flood,