videoDetails

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' for 7th Consecutive Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Big news is coming from Delhi-NCR on pollution. The condition of air pollution in the capital Delhi has once again become very bad. The air quality has reached a very poor category. The capital has become a gas chamber. In many areas of Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is being recorded more than 400. With the onset of winter, the air of Delhi has become more poisonous. According to DPCC, the overall AQI of Delhi was recorded at 384 this morning.