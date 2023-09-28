trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668074
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar's PG Girl Hostel catches fire

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Mukherjee Nagar Girls Hostel Fire: A case of fire has come to light in a girls hostel in Mukherjee Nagar area of ​​Delhi. 35 girls trapped in this fire have been taken out safely.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know preparations done for Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai
play icon0:51
Know preparations done for Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai
Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Statement
play icon11:27
Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Statement
Massive fire broke out due to short circuit in Mumbai's Kurla area
play icon0:52
Massive fire broke out due to short circuit in Mumbai's Kurla area
Big revelation on Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
play icon31:30
Big revelation on Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
Was there cocaine on Trudeau's plane?
play icon23:25
Was there cocaine on Trudeau's plane?

Trending Videos

Know preparations done for Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai
play icon0:51
Know preparations done for Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai
Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Statement
play icon11:27
Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Statement
Massive fire broke out due to short circuit in Mumbai's Kurla area
play icon0:52
Massive fire broke out due to short circuit in Mumbai's Kurla area
Big revelation on Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
play icon31:30
Big revelation on Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
Was there cocaine on Trudeau's plane?
play icon23:25
Was there cocaine on Trudeau's plane?
Delhi fire,delhi fire news today in hindi,delhi fire accident today,delhi fire news,Mukherjee nagar,mukherjee nagar me aag,mukherjee nagar news,mukherjee nagar fire,mukherjee nagar pg fire,mukherjee nagar fire news,mukherjee nagar me aag today news,mukherjee nagar girls pg,mukherjee nagar girls hostel,mukherjee nagar girl fire,mukherjee nagar girls hostel fire,Fire,fire in mukherjee nagar delhi,fire in mukherjee nagar pg,fire in mukherjee nagar,Fire in Delhi,