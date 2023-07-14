trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635289
Delhi's roads became river, people stranded at different places, see special report from Ground Zero

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
All Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run schools will be closed till July 16 in view of the flood-like situation in the national capital, the civic body said on Thursday. This comes in accordance with the directions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, officials said. All schools aided, recognized and run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will remain closed till July 16, a senior official said. The civic body also issued an order on the closure on Thursday.
Delhi's ITO Road Gets Flooded As A Result Of Yamuna River's Rising Water Level
Delhi's ITO Road Gets Flooded As A Result Of Yamuna River's Rising Water Level
Tis Hazari Road Bus Stand Area Experiences In Delhi Heavy Traffic Following Yamuna's Breach Of The Danger Mark
Tis Hazari Road Bus Stand Area Experiences In Delhi Heavy Traffic Following Yamuna's Breach Of The Danger Mark
See Delhi's 'Mahapralaya' from drone, such pictures will disturb you!
See Delhi's 'Mahapralaya' from drone, such pictures will disturb you!
Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!
Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!
PM Modi France Visit: India Has More Fans Of Kylian Mbappé Than France, PM Modi At The La Seine Musicale In Paris
PM Modi France Visit: India Has More Fans Of Kylian Mbappé Than France, PM Modi At The La Seine Musicale In Paris
