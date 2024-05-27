Advertisement
Delhi's Temperature crosses 48 degrees mark

May 27, 2024
The heat wave continues in many states of the country. It seems as if fire is raining from the sky. In many states including Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, the temperature is continuously above 45 degrees. Whereas in many districts of Rajasthan, the temperature has reached 50 degrees. In the cities of Delhi-NCR, the temperature has reached 45 to 48 degrees Celsius and the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding the extreme heat for the next 2-3 days. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will be hot in western and eastern UP. Heatwave alert has been issued here till May 28. Whereas in Mahendragarh, Haryana, the maximum temperature was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Gurugram reached 45.8 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the scorching heat is expected to continue in North India for the next few days.

