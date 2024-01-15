trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709736
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR for the second day, visibility very low

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
There is a blanket of dense fog in Delhi-NCR today. The condition of fog is such that it is becoming difficult to see even a few meters away. Cold wave continues in the northern part of India. People are troubled by the increasing cold.

