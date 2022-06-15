Department of Consumer Affairs asks Swiggy, Zomato to submit plans in 15 days for improving complaint redressal

The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the 2 major e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to furnish, within 15 days, ways to better address those problems. The e-commerce FBOs were also directed by the department to transparently show consumers the breakup of all charges included in the order amount such as delivery charges, packaging charges, taxes, surge pricing etc.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:34 AM IST

The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the 2 major e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to furnish, within 15 days, ways to better address those problems. The e-commerce FBOs were also directed by the department to transparently show consumers the breakup of all charges included in the order amount such as delivery charges, packaging charges, taxes, surge pricing etc.