Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak conducts Suprise Inspection of Raebareli CHC

| Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Big news is coming from Rae Bareli, UP. Surprise inspection of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Surprise inspection of Raebareli CHC. CHC Superintendent has been reprimanded for negligence. Please note that 11 staff and employees were found absent.