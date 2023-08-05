trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645194
Deshhit: 5 August New Kashmir's new destiny! Modi changed the fate of the valley

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Today's day i.e. 5th August is very special in the history of the country... because on this day the dream of one legislation, one mark, one constitution in one country was fulfilled by abolishing Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. When the chain of Article 370 was broken from Jammu and Kashmir, such winds of change blew, the effect of which is being seen not only in the country, but in the world. Pakistan is shocked to see the development of Jammu and Kashmir. After the passage of four years, the purpose with which Article 370 was removed seems to be being fulfilled today and now Pakistan is afraid that India will now remove the problem of PoK as well.

