Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
The Railway Board has made it clear that what could be the reason behind the Odisha train accident. The derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express came on the down line and collided with the last two coaches of the Yesvantpur Express.

