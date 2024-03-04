trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727405
Deshhit: Administration sealed Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall after Zee News news

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
The accident that took place at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida has been affected by the news of Zee News. Due to this accident, the mall administration, in extreme shamelessness, kept the mall open even through the night. The police administration showed negligence and did not seal the mall. Zee Nude made it a campaign and the mall had to be sealed.

