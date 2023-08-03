trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644334
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Anju will not come to India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Anju Pakistan News: A new revelation has come about Anju who left her children and husband for her Pakistani lover. Anju who reached Pakistan is getting expensive gifts. The news is also being received that Anju has become Pakistan's love jihad tool.

All Videos

Deshhit: India's 'explosion' will create panic in Pakistan!
play icon4:30
Deshhit: India's 'explosion' will create panic in Pakistan!
Baat Pate Ki: Big update on Nuh Violence!
play icon7:6
Baat Pate Ki: Big update on Nuh Violence!
Delhi Ordinance Bill Update: Amit Shah in the Parliament I.N.D.I.A. Took a jibe at the alliance, exposed
play icon8:11
Delhi Ordinance Bill Update: Amit Shah in the Parliament I.N.D.I.A. Took a jibe at the alliance, exposed
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
play icon1:24
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!
play icon7:7
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!

Trending Videos

Deshhit: India's 'explosion' will create panic in Pakistan!
play icon4:30
Deshhit: India's 'explosion' will create panic in Pakistan!
Baat Pate Ki: Big update on Nuh Violence!
play icon7:6
Baat Pate Ki: Big update on Nuh Violence!
Delhi Ordinance Bill Update: Amit Shah in the Parliament I.N.D.I.A. Took a jibe at the alliance, exposed
play icon8:11
Delhi Ordinance Bill Update: Amit Shah in the Parliament I.N.D.I.A. Took a jibe at the alliance, exposed
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
play icon1:24
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!
play icon7:7
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!
Anju in Pakistan,anju pakistan news,Indian Anju in Pakistan,anju pakistan,anju reach pakistan,Pakistan news,anju news,Anju Nasrullah Love Story,anju nasrullah news,anju pakistan news live,rajasthan anju reach pakistan,anju inn pakistan,anju pakistan video,Anju,seema haider anju news,Hindi News,Pakistan,anju nasrullah pakistan news,alwar anju reach pakistan,Breaking News,anju news in hindi,anju live news,anju breaking news,anju in pakistan news,