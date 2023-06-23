NewsVideos
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
PM Modi VS Opposition: BJP's enthusiasm is high seeing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated in America. BJP is preparing to score a hat-trick of victory for the third time in a row. So, today in Patna, Nitish Kumar has organized an All Party Meeting regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In which the split in the opposition was clearly visible.

