Deshhit: Are Rahul and Akhilesh Set to Break Their Alliance?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

After defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there are speculations that Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav may part ways in the upcoming assembly by-elections. Are they ready to contest separately, signaling a split in their alliance?