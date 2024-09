videoDetails

Deshhit: Atishi Assumes Delhi CM Role Amid "Khadau Politics"

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Atishi, the new Chief Minister of Delhi, officially took office today. While she assumed her responsibilities, the focus shifted to the empty chair next to her—once occupied by Arvind Kejriwal. Atishi claims she will serve as a "Bharat-like" leader for the next four months.