videoDetails

Deshhit: Big disclosure on online engineers of Nuh riots

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

Deshhit: The fire of violence that started on Monday from Nuh in Haryana is still not extinguished and the effect of the uproar is being seen in many districts. After the violence, there is tension in the whole of Haryana and Section 144 is applicable in 9 districts of the state. In view of the situation, a large number of soldiers have been deployed and raids are being conducted continuously to search for the miscreants. Meanwhile, the biggest news about the Nuh violence is coming and it has come to know that the Nuh violence was a well-planned conspiracy. Some evidence related to this is going viral on social media.