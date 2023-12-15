trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699486
Deshhit: Big revelation on Putin's body double

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Does Russian President Vladimir Putin use a body double? Are there many people like Putin in Russia whom Putin uses as per his convenience? Putin himself has answered these questions. Watch this special report.

