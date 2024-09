videoDetails

Deshhit: BJP has lost the moral basis of governance: Akhilesh Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

There is big news on Sultanpur encounter. Akhilesh Yadav met Mangesh Yadav's family. After meeting Mangesh's parents, he targeted the Yogi government and said that BJP has lost the moral basis of governance.