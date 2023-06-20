NewsVideos
Deshhit: 'China' troubled by 'Modi's US visit...PM Modi's befitting reply

Jun 20, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to reach America in a few hours from now. But even before this the trickster China has started getting jealous. Global Times wrote that America is using India as a shield against China. On which PM Modi has also given a strict message to China in gestures.

