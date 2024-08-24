videoDetails

Deshhit: CM Yogi slams Congress-National Conference pre-poll tie-up

Sonam | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Deshhit: Yogi Adityanath neither hears a single wrong word for Uttar Pradesh nor tolerates anti-India activities in Kashmir. He also challenges Pakistan and warns its sympathizers. When an alliance was formed between Congress and National Conference before the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Yogi Adityanath directly targeted Rahul Gandhi. CM Yogi has asked Rahul Gandhi whether he supports a separate flag for Kashmir? Does Rahul Gandhi support separatist forces? Now it has to be seen what answer comes from Rahul to these questions of Yogi.