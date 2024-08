videoDetails

Deshhit: Doctor Rape Case -- Who wants to destroy evidence before CBI investigation?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

The CBI team is busy collecting every single evidence of the murder in Bengal since this morning. Meanwhile, a wall was being demolished at a short distance from the place where the trainee lady doctor was brutally murdered. The question is why was the demolition taking place here before the CBI team arrived.