videoDetails

Deshhit: Durga Puja Halted by Mamata in Bengal?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 02:42 AM IST

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has ordered a halt on a 55-year-old Durga Puja? A 112-foot tall Durga idol was to be erected in Nadia, but Mamata's objection to its height has led to a police presence outside the pandal. Accusations have emerged that Mamata has never restricted Tazia height, but now curbs Durga Puja idols.