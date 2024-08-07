Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2775423
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Fatwa issued in Bangladesh to exterminate Hindus!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
On one hand, Sheikh Hasina's loyalists are being massacred and on the other, Hindus are being selectively killed. Fatwas are being issued by fundamentalists in Bangladesh.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Situation worsened again in Bangladesh, prisoners escaped from jail
Play Icon38:15
Baat Pate Ki: Situation worsened again in Bangladesh, prisoners escaped from jail
Rajneeti: Why is 'Poster Boy' trending in Bangladesh amid coup?
Play Icon36:06
Rajneeti: Why is 'Poster Boy' trending in Bangladesh amid coup?
Taal Thok Ke: Was a conspiracy hatched against Vinesh Phogat?
Play Icon46:27
Taal Thok Ke: Was a conspiracy hatched against Vinesh Phogat?
Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics
Play Icon12:21
Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics
Around 20 Awami League leaders killed in Bangladesh
Play Icon00:58
Around 20 Awami League leaders killed in Bangladesh

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Situation worsened again in Bangladesh, prisoners escaped from jail
play icon38:15
Baat Pate Ki: Situation worsened again in Bangladesh, prisoners escaped from jail
Rajneeti: Why is 'Poster Boy' trending in Bangladesh amid coup?
play icon36:6
Rajneeti: Why is 'Poster Boy' trending in Bangladesh amid coup?
Taal Thok Ke: Was a conspiracy hatched against Vinesh Phogat?
play icon46:27
Taal Thok Ke: Was a conspiracy hatched against Vinesh Phogat?
Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics
play icon12:21
Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics
Around 20 Awami League leaders killed in Bangladesh
play icon0:58
Around 20 Awami League leaders killed in Bangladesh