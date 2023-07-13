trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635033
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Flood till Red Fort, bad condition of capital, boat on Ring Road, bad condition of Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Deshhit: The water level of Yamuna has worsened the flood situation in Delhi, places like Outer Ring Road, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi have been inundated with waist-deep water. This water is rising slowly.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Apple Releases iOS 17 Public Beta, Here’s What To Expect
play icon2:28
Apple Releases iOS 17 Public Beta, Here’s What To Expect
Delhi Flood Breaking: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on flood - water level will decrease in next 24 hours
play icon1:17
Delhi Flood Breaking: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on flood - water level will decrease in next 24 hours
Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood
play icon15:20
Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
play icon4:35
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
play icon1:4
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Apple Releases iOS 17 Public Beta, Here’s What To Expect
play icon2:28
Apple Releases iOS 17 Public Beta, Here’s What To Expect
Delhi Flood Breaking: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on flood - water level will decrease in next 24 hours
play icon1:17
Delhi Flood Breaking: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on flood - water level will decrease in next 24 hours
Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood
play icon15:20
Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
play icon4:35
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
play icon1:4
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
Deshhit,Delhi floods,Delhi flood,flood in delhi,delhi rain news,delhi rain today,delhi flood alert,Delhi rains,Arvind Kejriwal,yamuna water level delhi,ddma meeting today,LG VK Saxena,delhi yamuna flood,Delhi Weather,DDMA,Delhi rain,Delhi News,yamuna flood delhi,Rain In Delhi,Delhi weather news,delhi heavy rain,rains in Delhi,rain in delhi ncr,heavy rain in delhi today,delhi rain flood,floods in delhi,yamuna river in delhi today,