trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713588
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Hamas RPG and tank strike kills 21 IDF soldiers in demolition preparations

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Israel Hamas War Update: Along with Russia-Ukraine, there is a war going on between Israel and Hamas. It has been 3 and a half months since the war between Israel and Hamas. Israel has suffered the biggest loss in this war within a day. 21 Israeli soldiers have been killed in a bomb blast in Gaza. During the Gaza war, Israel has never suffered such a huge loss in a single day. And after this, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has refused any possibility of ceasefire.

All Videos

Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann rules out alliance with Congress in Loksabha Election 2024
Play Icon43:48
Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann rules out alliance with Congress in Loksabha Election 2024
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate
Play Icon10:3
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate
Taak Thok Ke: 'Congress's yatra is not against BJP...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in debate
Play Icon9:24
Taak Thok Ke: 'Congress's yatra is not against BJP...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in debate
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh
Play Icon0:56
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
Play Icon0:46
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland

Trending Videos

Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann rules out alliance with Congress in Loksabha Election 2024
play icon43:48
Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann rules out alliance with Congress in Loksabha Election 2024
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate
play icon10:3
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate
Taak Thok Ke: 'Congress's yatra is not against BJP...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in debate
play icon9:24
Taak Thok Ke: 'Congress's yatra is not against BJP...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in debate
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh
play icon0:56
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
play icon0:46
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland