Deshhit: India gives big message to Defense Minister of China

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

India has given a big message to the Defense Minister of China who came to India to attend the G-20 meeting. For the first time after the dispute over LAC, the defense ministers of India and China are sitting on a table. During this, Rajnath Singh has greeted the Defense Minister of China from a distance.