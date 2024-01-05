videoDetails

Deshhit: Indian Navy's INS Chennai reaches hijacked ship near Coast of Somalia

| Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

INS Chennai warship is one of the most modern ships of the Navy. Missiles like BrahMos and Barak-8 are deployed on it. With which it can attack hundreds of kilometers away. That means, in the current situation, it is a perfect deployment to combat the robbers. First of all understand how this whole matter started. On Thursday, news of the hijacking of a cargo ship near the Somalia coast came to light. The name of this Liberian flagged ship is MV Leela Norfolk. It is being told that 5 to 6 pirates from Somalia boarded this cargo ship. After this the ship sent a message and informed that the pirates had weapons. There are 15 Indian nationals on board MV Leela Norfolk and as soon as the Indian Navy received the news, they dispatched their warship INS Chennai towards the cargo ship. An Indian Navy surveillance aircraft flew over MV Leela Norfolk this morning and established contact with it. Navy aircraft are constantly keeping an eye on this cargo ship and INS Chennai is also being continuously updated about the information related to it.