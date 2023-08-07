trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646025
Deshhit: India's power among 40 countries!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
The news of the next trouble for Pakistan is also connected to India..and the reason for this news is our National Security Advisor Ajit Doval..a meeting was held in Saudi Arabia's capital Jeddah last weekend..in which representatives of 40 countries including India, America Big officers joined.. but Pakistan's name was missing in the list of Saudi Arabia.. Islamabad is very upset knowing the reason for this happening..

