trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715391
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Intense Protest In Gilgit Baltistan

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Gilgit-Baltistan Protest: Protest is going on in Baltistan. The reason for this is the expensive flour available there. Pakistan has removed the subsidy available in PoK. In PoK, the price of flour has increased from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 36, i.e. almost double.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Nitish ji folded hands in front of Lalu ji...', says RJD spokesperson in debate
Play Icon9:40
Taal Thok Ke: 'Nitish ji folded hands in front of Lalu ji...', says RJD spokesperson in debate
PM Modi Greets the People After Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, Delhi
Play Icon0:41
PM Modi Greets the People After Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, Delhi
Wildlife Wing Rescues Leopard in Sudher Village near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon0:46
Wildlife Wing Rescues Leopard in Sudher Village near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
President Murmu, PM Modi attend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Kartavya Path
Play Icon2:18
President Murmu, PM Modi attend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Kartavya Path
'BJP again crying CAA for vote', says Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon4:48
'BJP again crying CAA for vote', says Mamata Banerjee

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Nitish ji folded hands in front of Lalu ji...', says RJD spokesperson in debate
play icon9:40
Taal Thok Ke: 'Nitish ji folded hands in front of Lalu ji...', says RJD spokesperson in debate
PM Modi Greets the People After Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, Delhi
play icon0:41
PM Modi Greets the People After Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, Delhi
Wildlife Wing Rescues Leopard in Sudher Village near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
play icon0:46
Wildlife Wing Rescues Leopard in Sudher Village near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
President Murmu, PM Modi attend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Kartavya Path
play icon2:18
President Murmu, PM Modi attend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Kartavya Path
'BJP again crying CAA for vote', says Mamata Banerjee
play icon4:48
'BJP again crying CAA for vote', says Mamata Banerjee