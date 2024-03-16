NewsVideos
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Deshhit: Election dates have been announced.. With this the public's turn has come in the great festival of elections. Let us tell you that this time voting will be held in 7 phases in the country, all these phases will be completed within 46 days. During this time, about 97 crore voters will participate in the election festival. Of these, more than 47 crore women voters will be able to exercise their franchise. Whereas more than 49 crore male voters will participate in the great festival of democracy. Also, 1 crore 80 year old voters will also exercise their franchise for the first time in the world's largest democracy.

